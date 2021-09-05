Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

