Sei Investments Co. Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cummins by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

