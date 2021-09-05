Sei Investments Co. Has $17.58 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Bunge worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bunge by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 45.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Bunge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

