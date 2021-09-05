Sei Investments Co. Has $18.11 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $488.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.97 and its 200-day moving average is $444.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

