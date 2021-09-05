Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI opened at $71.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

