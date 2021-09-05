Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

