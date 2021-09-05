Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,318 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Trex worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

