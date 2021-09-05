Sei Investments Co. Purchases 38,157 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

