Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

