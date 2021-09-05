Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

