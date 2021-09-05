Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

