Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,182,915 shares of company stock valued at $317,681,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

