Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Weibo worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Weibo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Weibo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Weibo by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

