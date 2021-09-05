Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,062 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.52% of Merit Medical Systems worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,471,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $6,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

