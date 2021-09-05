Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,589 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $256.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.