Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,523 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

NYSE EQNR opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

