Sei Investments Co. Sells 91,234 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.69% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

