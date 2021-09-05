Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,363,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

