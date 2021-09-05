Selfkey (KEY) Tops One Day Volume of $18.22 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Selfkey has a market cap of $50.72 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00833723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

