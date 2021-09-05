Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

