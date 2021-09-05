Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.