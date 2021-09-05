Sentinel Price Up 17.6% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $133.87 million and approximately $164,115.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,060,574,390 coins and its circulating supply is 4,412,965,103 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.