Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

