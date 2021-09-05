Shadows Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $232,214.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.67 or 0.00802940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

