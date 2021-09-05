Sharder Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $134,461.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

