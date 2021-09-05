SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Hits $2.95 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $287.24 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00159836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00221754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.77 or 0.07597735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.62 or 1.00198774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.00967764 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

