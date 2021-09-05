Shield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,048.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $15,048.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00012939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

