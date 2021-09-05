Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 202.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,554.25 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,513.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.76. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

