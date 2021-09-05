Shopping (SPI) One Day Volume Hits $585,024.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and approximately $585,024.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $65.70 or 0.00127121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,075 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

