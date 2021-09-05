Showcase Market Cap Reaches $487,426.60 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $487,426.60 and $75,001.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00152625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00220533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.05 or 0.07757987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,755.54 or 1.00103077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.18 or 0.00971285 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

