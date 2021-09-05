SHPING Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. SHPING has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2,530.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.