SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Cap of $760,380.24

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $760,380.24 and $1,124.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.79 or 0.07713211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00438780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.29 or 0.01448587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00141736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.65 or 0.00629998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00613432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.17 or 0.00381498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005881 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,394,393 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

