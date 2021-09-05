Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $375.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 128,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $7,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

