Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Sientra by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $16,926,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.