Signata 24 Hour Volume Hits $340,588.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Signata has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $340,588.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

