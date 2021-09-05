Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 6,243 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 8,457,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

