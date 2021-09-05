Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,988. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.