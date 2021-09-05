Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.0682 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $205,426.09 and approximately $248.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019358 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,010,848 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

