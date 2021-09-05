SingularityNET Price Up 45.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $486.66 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00839862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047808 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

