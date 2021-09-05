SKALE Network (SKL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60.03 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $498.62 million and approximately $60.03 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.00835307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047497 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

