Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $257.28 million and approximately $140.37 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

