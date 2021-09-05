Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $687,307.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $687,307.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.