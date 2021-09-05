Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 562.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $226.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

