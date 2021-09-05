Snetwork Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $170,370.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snetwork has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,375,532 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

