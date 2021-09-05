Solrise Finance Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

