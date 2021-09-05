SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Hits $36.87 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and $1.12 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00098843 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,725,972 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

