SONM (SNM) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

