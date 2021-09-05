S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.08. The stock had a trading volume of 997,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

