Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Down 12% This Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00228801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.58 or 0.07853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.92 or 0.99678594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.52 or 0.00981811 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

