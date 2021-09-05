SparksPay One Day Volume Hits $3.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $45,279.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,502,471 coins and its circulating supply is 10,388,705 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

